Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $48.41. 520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.45. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.51%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

