Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Bank of America by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Bank of America by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 586,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,303,465. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $276.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

