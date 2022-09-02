Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 million-$19.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.90 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airgain presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Airgain Price Performance

AIRG opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.99. Airgain has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.26 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $67,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $687,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,691.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $67,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airgain by 14.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Airgain by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Articles

