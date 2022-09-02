AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 134,368 shares.The stock last traded at $19.75 and had previously closed at $19.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASLE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AerSale in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AerSale to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

AerSale Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80.

Insider Activity at AerSale

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $139.61 million during the quarter. AerSale had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AerSale news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,398,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $71,303,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,585,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,328,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 79.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AerSale by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the second quarter worth $66,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AerSale by 34.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Articles

