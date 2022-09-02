Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Adobe Stock Down 0.8 %
Adobe stock opened at $370.53 on Friday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $173.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
