Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Adobe Stock Down 0.8 %

Adobe stock opened at $370.53 on Friday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $173.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

