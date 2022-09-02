Adairs Limited (ADH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 on September 21st

Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 4th. This is a boost from Adairs’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

Adairs Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adairs Company Profile

Adairs Limited operates as a specialty retailer of home decoration and furnishing products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Adairs and Mocka. The company offers bedroom, bathroom, furniture, homewares, and kid's products, as well as gifts. It sells its products under various brands and through online stores.

