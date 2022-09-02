Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $57.87.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.89 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 840.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 153.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

