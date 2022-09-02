Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.
Acushnet Price Performance
Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $57.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 840.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 153.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Acushnet
Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.
