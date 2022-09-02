Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Acme United Price Performance

ACU stock opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. Acme United has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $41.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acme United

In related news, Director Brian Barker acquired 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $41,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $44,174.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,185,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,453 shares of company stock worth $77,581 and have sold 2,543 shares worth $80,590. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

Acme United Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Acme United by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acme United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Acme United by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 511,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Articles

