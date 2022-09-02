Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Acme United Price Performance
ACU stock opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. Acme United has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $41.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.88.
Insider Buying and Selling at Acme United
In related news, Director Brian Barker acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $41,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Acme United news, Director Brian Barker purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,925. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $44,174.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,453 shares of company stock worth $77,581 and have sold 2,543 shares worth $80,590. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United
Acme United Company Profile
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
