ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.39-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.72. 802,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,309. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

