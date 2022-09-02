Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Price Target Increased to €201.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from €175.00 ($178.57) to €201.00 ($205.10) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ACXIF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Acciona from €38.00 ($38.78) to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Acciona from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acciona presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

Get Acciona alerts:

Acciona Stock Performance

ACXIF opened at $202.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.35. Acciona has a 1 year low of $154.24 and a 1 year high of $216.65.

Acciona Company Profile

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.