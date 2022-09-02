Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.0% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $918,234,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,188,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Accenture by 8,042.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after purchasing an additional 915,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

