Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Absci to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Absci from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised Absci from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Absci from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absci

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Absci by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Absci by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after buying an additional 1,889,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Absci by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 480,506 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Absci in the 1st quarter worth about $3,292,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Absci by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 277,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Absci Stock Performance

About Absci

Shares of ABSI stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. Absci has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

Further Reading

