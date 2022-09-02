Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.91

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.91 and traded as low as $20.23. Absa Group shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.
Absa Group Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91.
Absa Group Company Profile
Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Business Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. It provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services.
