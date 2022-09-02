Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,662 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,332,000 after buying an additional 4,276,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after buying an additional 1,896,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,614,192,000 after buying an additional 1,609,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.10. The company had a trading volume of 97,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,523. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $184.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.21 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

