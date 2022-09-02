Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $104.92. The stock had a trading volume of 99,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,523. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average of $113.40. The stock has a market cap of $183.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.21 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

