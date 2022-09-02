AAX Token Market Cap Reaches $6.90 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (AAB) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, AAX Token has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One AAX Token coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00004592 BTC on popular exchanges. AAX Token has a market cap of $6.90 million and $1.81 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AAX Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00132710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034303 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085966 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAX Token (AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en.

Buying and Selling AAX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AAX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AAX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.