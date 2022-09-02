AAX Token Market Cap Reaches $6.90 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (AAB) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, AAX Token has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One AAX Token coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00004592 BTC on popular exchanges. AAX Token has a market cap of $6.90 million and $1.81 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004445 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005106 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00132710 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034303 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085966 BTC.
About AAX Token
AAX Token (AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en.
Buying and Selling AAX Token
