9,800 Shares in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Purchased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth $10,756,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $273,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 39.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28.

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.24%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

