892,941 Shares in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Acquired by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 892,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mogo by 689.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 157,406 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mogo by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mogo by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,095,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 371,862 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogo Stock Performance

Shares of MOGO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.13. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. Mogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $85.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mogo ( NASDAQ:MOGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 164.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Mogo Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mogo from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mogo from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Mogo Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

