88mph (MPH) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

88mph (MPH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. 88mph has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $66,596.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00014238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00028924 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00083320 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00040047 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000159 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app.

Buying and Selling 88mph

According to CryptoCompare, “88mph is a protocol that allows users to lend their crypto assets like yUSD, Aave USDC, and other yield-bearing assets. 88MPH uses a linear model for determining the fixed interest rate offered to depositors. 88mph keeps track of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the underlying yield protocol's APY over roughly a monthly window, and offers 75% of the EMA as the fixed rate.The users can purchase floating-rate bonds via the protocol to finance and to also secure the debt of the coin. The idea here is to bring more finances in the Defi space by integrating other ways to earn yield.The 88mph Confidential ticker is “MPH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “88MPH” is for CryptoCompare.com only.”

