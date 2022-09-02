699 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Fure Financial Corp

Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. ServiceNow comprises about 0.2% of Fure Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in ServiceNow by 310.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.
ServiceNow Stock Up 3.4 %
NOW stock traded up $14.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $445.21. 22,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $468.08 and its 200 day moving average is $493.68. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
