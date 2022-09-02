6,075 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,514. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day moving average is $88.06. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $107.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.