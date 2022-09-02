6,075 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of ACWI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,514. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day moving average is $88.06. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $107.46.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.