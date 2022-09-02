5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Shares Up 8.4%

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $16.03. Approximately 334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 218,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on FEAM shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23.
5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.
