5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Shares Up 8.4%

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $16.03. Approximately 334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 218,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FEAM shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23.

Institutional Trading of 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEAM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth $91,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.