50,000 Shares in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Purchased by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

NYSE PBA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 26,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

