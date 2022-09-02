500 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Bought by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.88. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

