4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,845.79

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,845.79 ($34.39) and traded as high as GBX 3,875 ($46.82). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 3,800 ($45.92), with a volume of 19,860 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on 4imprint Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,800 ($58.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

4imprint Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,083.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,852.42. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,304.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

4imprint Group Increases Dividend

About 4imprint Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 33.01 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $22.99. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

(Get Rating)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.