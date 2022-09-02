4,980 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 185,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,863. The firm has a market cap of $130.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.68.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

