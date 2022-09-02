3,850 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Acquired by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,850 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 258,590 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LPX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.21. 27,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,309. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPX. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Further Reading

