360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) & Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Head-To-Head Contrast

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 DigiTech 28.82% 32.37% 14.68% Coinbase Global -4.79% -4.61% -0.67%

Risk & Volatility

360 DigiTech has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.59, meaning that its share price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 DigiTech $2.61 billion 0.86 $907.28 million $4.90 3.02 Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 1.83 $3.62 billion ($2.02) -32.44

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Coinbase Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than 360 DigiTech. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 360 DigiTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of 360 DigiTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of 360 DigiTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for 360 DigiTech and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 DigiTech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Coinbase Global 2 6 15 0 2.57

360 DigiTech presently has a consensus target price of $29.70, suggesting a potential upside of 100.51%. Coinbase Global has a consensus target price of $154.71, suggesting a potential upside of 136.10%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than 360 DigiTech.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. It also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. The company serves consumers, and micro- and small-business owners. The company was formerly known as 360 Finance, Inc. and changed its name to 360 DigiTech, Inc. in September 2020. 360 DigiTech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

