2,000 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Acquired by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,429,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,734 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,989,000 after buying an additional 109,197 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,722,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,864,000 after acquiring an additional 46,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,547,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $209.88 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $189.94 and a twelve month high of $318.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.37 and its 200 day moving average is $237.84.

