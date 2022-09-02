200 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 672.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $171.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.62. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.