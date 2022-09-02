200 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 672.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $171.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.62. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Jones Lang LaSalle

JLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.