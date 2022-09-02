1,500 Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,424,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

