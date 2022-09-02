1,125 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,910,000 after purchasing an additional 274,244 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,819,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 287,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,183,000 after acquiring an additional 149,935 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 173.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,216,000 after acquiring an additional 115,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 101,513 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,242. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.12 and a 200 day moving average of $141.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

