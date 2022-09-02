1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.81 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $7.75 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $500.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.