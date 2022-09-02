1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.81 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $7.75 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $500.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.59.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
