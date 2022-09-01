Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.18–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $394.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.82 million. Zuora also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.81. 160,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,840. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.95. Zuora has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $23.25.

Insider Activity

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 57.73% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $278,803.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zuora by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,433,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,913 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 63.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after buying an additional 838,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

