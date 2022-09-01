ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) rose 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.59. Approximately 45,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,024,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.
The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.
