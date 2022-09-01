ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) rose 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.59. Approximately 45,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,024,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Green Court Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,797,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,122,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,586,000 after buying an additional 1,612,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4,654,387.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,345,000 after buying an additional 1,535,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.