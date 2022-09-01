Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.66-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.54 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.83 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.31. 218,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,003. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $348.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.61.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,523 shares of company stock worth $4,436,354 in the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

