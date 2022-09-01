Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Zoetis by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,143. The company has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.66 and its 200-day moving average is $177.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

