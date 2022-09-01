ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $232,318.30

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $232,318.30 and approximately $7.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00299211 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00114022 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00077707 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

