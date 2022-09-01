Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZLNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zalando from €90.00 ($91.84) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from €87.00 ($88.78) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zalando from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zalando from €56.00 ($57.14) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zalando from €76.00 ($77.55) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of Zalando stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. Zalando has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $58.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

