yOUcash One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.15 Million (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $4.41 billion and approximately $1.15 million worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yOUcash has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,990 coins. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling yOUcash

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

