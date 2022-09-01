YETI (NYSE:YETI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.77

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.77 and last traded at $35.77, with a volume of 535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. KeyCorp lowered YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on YETI to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on YETI from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

YETI Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional Trading of YETI

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of YETI by 333.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 69.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of YETI by 79.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

