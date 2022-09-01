Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Xylem from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.64.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $91.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.92. Xylem has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,927. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Xylem by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 10,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

