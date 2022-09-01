xFund Price Hits $1,928.99 on Major Exchanges (XFUND)

xFund (XFUND) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, xFund has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. xFund has a total market cap of $17.13 million and $587,719.00 worth of xFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xFund coin can now be bought for $1,928.99 or 0.09687018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get xFund alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00831600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015586 BTC.

About xFund

xFund launched on October 6th, 2020. xFund’s official Twitter account is @UnificationUND.

Buying and Selling xFund

According to CryptoCompare, “xFUND is the on-chain governance and access token for the Unification Oracle of Oracles and other DeFi products. Please note this is a separate token from FUND which is on a separate mainnet. xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem. xFUND may be acquired on the open market or captured as emissions by staking Mainnet FUND. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.