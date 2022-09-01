Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $1,281,649.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $3,488,647.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,432 over the last 90 days. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

XENE opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

