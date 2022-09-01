Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.43.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $1,281,649.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $3,488,647.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,432 over the last 90 days. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
XENE opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.53.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
