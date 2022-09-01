Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $597.16

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 597.16 ($7.22) and traded as low as GBX 570 ($6.89). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 580 ($7.01), with a volume of 81,319 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.
Wynnstay Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 613.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of £117.09 million and a PE ratio of 992.67.
Wynnstay Group Cuts Dividend
About Wynnstay Group
Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.
