Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $597.16

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 597.16 ($7.22) and traded as low as GBX 570 ($6.89). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 580 ($7.01), with a volume of 81,319 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

Wynnstay Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 613.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of £117.09 million and a PE ratio of 992.67.

Wynnstay Group Cuts Dividend

About Wynnstay Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

(Get Rating)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.