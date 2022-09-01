WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Trading Down 7.6%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF – Get Rating) shares fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.10. 5,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 30,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10.
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
