Worley Limited (WYGPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on October 13th

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1379 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Worley Stock Performance

WYGPY stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. Worley has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Worley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, June 5th.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

Featured Stories

