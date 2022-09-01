WorkQuest Token (WQT) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. WorkQuest Token has a market capitalization of $160,116.57 and approximately $301,910.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WorkQuest Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,031.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00133347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00033516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00086166 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,467,364 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorkQuest Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WorkQuest Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WorkQuest Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WorkQuest Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.