Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.57–$0.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $534.00 million-$536.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.87 million. Workiva also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.25 EPS.

WK stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.92. 246,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,656. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.06. Workiva has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Workiva by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Workiva by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

