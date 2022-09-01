Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.03 by -0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Wildpack Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WLDPF remained flat at 0.16 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.17. Wildpack Beverage has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wildpack Beverage from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Wildpack Beverage Company Profile

Wildpack Beverage Inc engages in can filling and decorating business. The company offers can sleeving and labelling; beverage co-packing; can packaging; and private label services, as well as warehousing services. It also engages in the sourcing and brokering of aluminum cans, can ends, cartons, trays, and tertiary packaging.

